Arsenal and Liverpool have received a big boost to their hopes of signing Turkey international Baris Alper Yilmaz from Galatasaray this summer.

Attacker Yilmaz is generating substantial interest following his performances at Euro 2024 with Turkey.

He gave Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk a tough time when Turkey came up against the Netherlands during the tournament, leading to one pundit exclaiming Yilmaz made the Dutchman ‘vomit blood’.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Yilmaz, with the Reds in the market to add a wide attacker during this summer’s transfer window, while Arsenal are suitors.

The president of one of Yilmaz’s former clubs recently admitted he has heard about interest from the Premier League pair.

Now their hopes have been boosted as, according to Sky Deutschland, Yilmaz is open to a new challenge.

The Turkish winger thinks that now is the right moment to move on from Galatasaray.

Enquiries for Yilmaz have already been made by clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A.

Yilmaz, 24, made 55 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray over the course of last season as he showed not just his quality, but also his durability.

Turkey fielded him in every one of their games at Euro 2024 and he completed the full 90 minutes in each encounter.

Now, with Yilmaz opening the door to a move, it remains to be seen what terms Galatasaray will be looking for in order to let him go.