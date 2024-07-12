Jaden Philogene is set to snub Ipswich Town in favour of a return to Aston Villa, with the winger expected to be at the Midlands club’s training ground next week to complete the move, according to the Daily Mirror.

The winger has been subject to interest from several clubs in the Premier League this summer with Ipswich and Everton chasing him.

The Tractor Boys thought they won the race to sign him after they agreed on a fee with Hull and the winger appeared to have consented to a move to Portman Road this summer.

However, Aston Villa used their right-to-match clause and met the £18m fee that Ipswich agreed with Hull, which gave Philogene a decision to make.

It has been claimed that the winger has decided to opt to return to Villa Park over a move to Portman Road.

He is currently in Turkey where Hull are in a pre-season camp, but is expected to return to England over the weekend.

Philogene is expected to be at Aston Villa’s training ground next week to complete his return to the club.

Unai Emery played a key role in making sure that Aston Villa pushed to re-sign him after it appeared he could be on his way to Ipswich.

Now Philogene will be looking for opportunities under the Spaniard.