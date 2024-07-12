Birmingham City now face competition from Barnsley and Huddersfield Town for a key transfer target this summer, according to the Athletic.

Blues are ready to splash the cash this summer to back Chris Davies and make their stay in League One as short as possible.

Davies is keen to bolster his options in the middle of the park and add creativity.

And that is a search that has led Birmingham to Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard, who shone at Northampton Town on loan last term.

Birmingham have been playing the waiting game on Leonard, but the race for his signature has now become tougher.

Fellow League One clubs Barnsley and Huddersfield have now also joined the hunt for him.

Both clubs have aspirations of promotion in the approaching campaign and have the finances to give Birmingham real competition for Leonard.

Brighton are prepared to cash in on the 22-year-old this summer, but he has started pre-season with the Seagulls.