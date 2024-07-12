Blackburn Rovers are close to beating League Two outfit Fleetwood Town to the signature of former Everton goalkeeper Jack Barrett, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper is a free agent following his release from the Merseyside club and is in search of a new home.

Two clubs in the form of Fleetwood and Blackburn have been hot on his heels with the Riversiders even having him during a trial last week.

It now appears that they have beaten Fleetwood in the race and are set to announce him as their new player soon.

They sold Leopold Wahlstedt to Danish Superliga club AGF earlier in the summer and Barrett would be another goalkeeping option.

The 22-year-old was sent out on loan to Canadian side Cavalry FC in February this year but did not get many chances to impress.

He represented Everton at Under-18 and Under-21 levels but did not get the chance to make his first-team debut.

Barrett’s move to Blackburn will force Fleetwood to look for options elsewhere, while the goalkeeper will bid to impress John Eustace over the course of pre-season.