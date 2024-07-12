Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt believes that new signing Scott Arfield knows pressure well from his spell at Rangers.

The veteran brought an end to his short spell in the MLS, leaving Charlotte FC after just a year and signing for English third-tier side Bolton.

His new manager has full knowledge about the quality Arfield is going to bring to the team having played not just in the Premier League, but also in the Europa League final with Rangers.

Evatt insists that handling pressure is part of the job at Bolton and Arfield is an expert in that area having done that at Rangers and Burnley.

“One thing we always have at this club is a pressure to win”, Evatt told his club’s official website.

“In his whole career he’s had that pressure – especially with Glasgow Rangers and Burnley.

“That’s what he’s going to bring to the table; a calm, cool, experienced head and someone who’s going to be able to help us on the pitch.”

Arfield has two promotions on his CV, the first one being from League One with Huddersfield Town and the second one from the Championship with Burnley.

Bolton will hope that the 35-year-old’s experience will help them see it through next season after having failed in the playoff final last term.