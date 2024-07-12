Scottish champions Celtic are now ‘in advanced talks’ to snap up a Euro 2024 star this summer, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

With Joe Hart hanging up his gloves at the end of last season, Celtic are in need of another shot-stopper at the club.

Brendan Rodgers may now be closing in on the solution for Celtic as he wants experienced goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Celtic are now ‘in advanced talks’ with Denmark international Schmeichel, who is a free agent following his exit from Belgian side Anderlecht.

Schmeichel, 37, won the Premier League title with Leicester City and has much experience operating at the highest levels of the game.

The goalkeeper played at Euro 2024 this summer with Denmark and was between the sticks for all his country’s games in Germany.

Moving to Celtic looks set to appeal to Schmeichel.

It would hand the goalkeeper the chance to play in the Champions League next season and fight for trophies within Scottish football.