Celtic would be reluctant to even consider selling Reo Hatate this summer if Matt O’Riley moves on from Parkhead, according to Football Scotland.

The 26-year-old Japanese midfielder had an injury interrupted last season with Celtic, but his stock remains high and he is attracting interest.

Hatate has been linked with a possible move to Russia, however that is not something Celtic would contemplate and they are claimed to have rejected an approach.

The Japan international is keen to play at a higher level than Celtic can offer, but if O’Riley heads through the exit door then the Bhoys will be reluctant to even look at selling him.

O’Riley has been the subject of a £15m bid from Serie A outfit Atalanta, but the Bhoys have knocked that offer back.

Atalanta, who are in the Champions League, are expected to return with another offer to acquire the services of O’Riley.

The Danish midfielder also has interest from clubs other than Atalanta and it is possible an offer could come in which Celtic may feel obliged to accept.

Hatate has another four years left to run on his contract at Celtic and the club are under no pressure to cash in.