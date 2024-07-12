Serie A giants Napoli are closing in on an agreement with Manchester United for the signature of Mason Greenwood this summer.

Greenwood’s move to Marseille has stalled due to the disparaging words the city’s mayor, Benoit Payan, had for the Manchester United striker.

The French giants are struggling to convince the forward to join them despite making an improved contract offer to tempt him.

Marseille’s struggles have led to Lazio growing confident of landing the forward but the Roman club have been completely blindsided by Napoli.

According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Napoli are closing in on finalising a deal with Manchester United for the striker’s transfer.

The Serie A giants have been in talks with Manchester United and a broad agreement worth €30m is in place between the two clubs.

Napoli and Manchester United are now working on the final details of the deal for the transfer.

Lazio are still chasing the forward but are yet to improve on their previous offer of €20m plus a 50 percent sell-on.