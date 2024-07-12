Lazio are convinced that they will beat Marseille to the signature of Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood this summer.

Greenwood’s move to Marseille has stalled despite the French giants agreeing a fee with Manchester United for the transfer.

The words of Marseille mayor Benoit Payan have complicated matters as he continues to oppose the signing of the forward.

Marseille have improved their salary offer to the striker in their attempt to salvage the situation and are set to hold more talks with the striker’s camp.

However, according to italian daily Il Messaggero (via Calciomercato.com), Lazio are getting increasingly confident about signing the forward this summer.

Their offer of €20m plus a 50 per cent sell-on clause was rejected by Manchester United and it seemed the striker was on his way to France.

However, recent developments have led to Lazio making fresh contact with Manchester United and Greenwood’s representatives.

The forward is claimed to now be preferring a move to Rome where he would find a less hostile atmosphere.

A section of Marseille fans have also revealed their displeasure at the club wanting to sign him.

Lazio are now confident that a more welcoming set of fans in Italy could tilt the scales in their favour.

The Serie A giants are also prepared to offer more in terms of cash to convince Manchester United to sell him.

The club’s sporting director recently declared he is an optimist in the chase for Greenwood.