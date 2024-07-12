Marseille have increased their salary offer to Mason Greenwood to convince him to move to the Stade Velodrome in the ongoing transfer window.

The French outfit have an agreement in place with Manchester United for a deal worth up to €31.5m and a hefty sell-on clause.

However, negotiations between Marseille and Greenwood have stalled due to the words of the mayor of the French city, who is opposed to the club signing the striker this summer.

The protests of the Marseille fans have also spooked the forward’s camp, but the French giants remain committed to signing him.

According to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, Marselle have agreed to offer a more lucrative salary package to the forward to convince him to move to the club,

They have put in a contract offer worth €4m per year and are pushing the forward to accept the offer.

A fresh round of talks is set to take place between Marseille and the player’s camp in the coming hours to break the deadlock.

Lazio are continuing to keep tabs on the situation and are ready to move in with their offer if Marseille fail to convince Greenwood.