Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have contacted Aston Villa to kick off talks for one of the Villa Park side’s attackers and are hoping to beat off strong competition for him.

Villa boss Unai Emery has already been wheeling and dealing in the transfer market to get his squad ready for the new season.

He has already landed Ian Maatsen from Chelsea, while other arrivals have offset to loss of Douglas Luiz to Juventus.

Further squad churn is expected and Saudi side Al-Ittihad are keen suitors of Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby.

They have now, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, opened talks with Aston Villa for Diaby.

Al-Ittihad feel there is a deal to be done and hope to strike an agreement with Aston Villa for the winger.

It is suggested that Al-Ittihad are facing strong competition for Diaby, but are hopeful of coming out on top.

Diaby, 25, only joined Aston Villa last summer and played in every one of the club’s 38 Premier League games, scoring six goals and providing eight assists.

The Frenchman was a key man in Villa successfully chasing a top four finish in the Premier League.