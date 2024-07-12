Paris Saint-Germain will make an offer which is ‘above Tottenham’s’ for the services of Desire Doue and are in a strong position to land him, even though the Rennes man has big interest in the Premier League.

The teenage winger is hot property following his performances in the French top flight for Rennes last term.

Desire scored four goals and provided five assists in 31 outings for Rennes in Ligue 1 and a host of clubs are keen to land him.

Tottenham have the attacker firmly on their radar and are expected to push ahead with an attempt to sign him, but PSG present strong competition.

PSG are clear about wanting to sign Doue and, according to French outlet PSG Inside Actus, will make an ‘offer above Tottenham’s’ for the player.

And the Parisians are boosted by the fact that Doue wants to move to the Parc des Princes.

However, if for some reason no PSG move materialises, then Doue would likely go to the Premier League as it is suggested to be a league that ‘interests him enormously’.

PSG have already held talks with Doue’s agent.

The winger’s representative is also holding talks with Roma, Bournemouth and Galatasaray.