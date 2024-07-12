Coventry City have reached the final stages of their move for Hammarby goalkeeper Oliver Dovin and are now agreeing on the terms of the deal before taking the player to England.

The Championship side have been working on a deal to sign the shot-stopper for quite some time now as they plan on increasing the depth of their goalkeeping department.

Though there were some initial disagreements regarding the transfer fee it is believed to have been sorted out now.

According to Swedish daily Expressen, only a few small details remain now before the young goalkeeper flies to England to finalise his move.

Coventry City will pay around £1.4m to Hammarby for Dovin.

Dovin has been impressive with his performances in the Hammarby shirt so far this season, featuring in all their league games.

He had interest from other clubs but Mark Robins’ team are now just a step away from winning the race.

Dovin will come with international experience having played for Sweden in two international matches.