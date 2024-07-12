Talk of Crystal Palace submitting a bid for Sporting Lisbon star Marcus Edwards is wide of the mark, according to Sky Sports News.

Crystal Palace are in the market to sign a winger and they do hold an interest in Sporting Lisbon attacker Marcus Edwards.

The attacker is a product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy and joined the Portuguese outfit in the winter of 2022.

Last season, Edwards netted four times while laying on nine assists in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon.

Crystal Palace recently lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich and could view Edwards as a replacement amid claims in Portugal that they have put a bid in for him.

However, it has been claimed that Crystal Palace have yet to submit any concrete bid to Sporting Lisbon for Edwards, despite contrary claims.

The player has two more years left on his contract and is open to the idea of a move to the Premier League this summer.

Tottenham boast a substantial sell-on clause worth 35 per cent on Edwards and that could influence the level of bid Sporting Lisbon are prepared to accept.