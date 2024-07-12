Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Manchester City full-back Yan Couto and have started discussing terms with the player.

The Brazilian has been on Manchester City’s books since 2020 but is yet to play for Pep Guardiola’s team.

He has been out on three different loan spells, the last of which was at Girona where he spent the last two seasons.

Couto is currently at the Copa America, but is waiting for clarity on his future and is attracting interest from Germany.

According to Sky Deutschland, Borussia Dortmund are keen on signing Couto on a permanent basis and are ready to pay up to €20m to Manchester City for his services.

The club have also started discussing terms with the player, who would be open to the move.

It now remains to be seen what Manchester City’s response to Borussia Dortmund’s interest is.

A move to Germany is appealing for Couto and he fits the bill for what Borussia Dortmund are looking for at the moment.