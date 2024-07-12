Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are negotiating a revised payment structure for Dele Alli’s return to Goodison Park this summer, according to the BBC.

Alli did not hit the 20-appearance mark at Everton that would have seen Tottenham earn a £10m fee as part of the deal.

The midfielder has not played for Everton since August 2022 and has been recovering from long-term injuries.

He is currently out of contract but is recovering at Everton while hoping to earn a deal at the club this summer.

A new deal for Alli would mean that Everton would owe a significant fee to Tottenham as part of their agreement.

The two sides are negotiating a deal that could see a revised payment structure getting agreed upon.

Everton are keen to give Alli a new deal but do not want it to burn a hole in their pocket this summer.

The talks have been positive and amicable and the two clubs are hoping to reach a resolution soon.