Sean Dyche’s Everton could consider loaning out €12.5m man Youssef Chermiti this summer if they strengthen the squad in attacking areas beyond having landed Iliman Ndiaye, according to The Athletic.

Chermiti joined Everton last summer from Sporting Lisbon for an initial fee of €12.5m but was a bit part player in the squad, making just one Premier League start.

He is still rated highly at Everton and will be part of the club’s pre-season preparations in the coming weeks.

However, his immediate future at Everton is dependent on the kind of business the club will conduct during the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed that the forward could be loaned out in the summer if Everton make more attacking additions to their squad.

The Toffees have already signed attacker Ndiaye from Marseille in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Dominic Calvert Lewin’s future at Everton is still under the scanner despite his potential move to Newcastle United falling through.

If Everton manage to bring in more forwards in the coming weeks, they are likely to entertain loan offers for Chermiti.