An exit route for one of Tottenham Hotspur’s fringe stars has become more unlikely after the club keen on landing him cooled their interest.

Ange Postecoglou has been trimming his squad and moving on players not in his plans, with Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga two to recently depart.

Another, in the shape of Emerson Royal, has been a key target for Serie A giants AC Milan this summer in their efforts to bring in a quality wing-back ahead of the new season.

The Brazilian has given his consent to a move and the two sides have already thrashed out personal terms on a contract.

However, the two clubs have been far apart in terms of valuations of the player, with Tottenham demanding €25m from his departure.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Rossoneri have gone cool on their efforts to sign the wing-back.

AC Milan are currently concentrating their efforts on bringing in a centre-back and are closing in on a deal for Strahinja Pavlovic.

A potential deal to sign Royal from Tottenham has been put on the back burner at this stage of the summer.

The Serie A giants could revive the talks to sign the Brazilian later in the window but for now, they have shifted their focus in the market.

Whether Royal now garners interest from other clubs will be a closely watched subject.