Tottenham Hotspur are set to bag a considerable fee from the sale of Troy Parrott to AZ Alkmaar this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Parrott is in the final year of his contract at Spurs and the club have decided to cash in by selling him this summer.

The forward is set to undergo a medical at AZ today ahead of sealing a permanent move from Tottenham in the ongoing transfer window.

The Irishman spent last season on loan at Excelsior and scored ten times in 25 league appearances in the Dutch top flight as he made a real impression in Holland.

AZ have moved in to sign him and are claimed to be paying a good fee to Tottenham for his signature.

The north London club are set to bag a fee of €8m from the imminent sale of the forward to the Alkmaar outfit.

If there are no issues with his medical, Parrott will finalise his move to AZ by signing a long-term deal with the club.

A product of the Tottenham academy, the forward is set to leave the club after making just four senior appearances and without a goal to his name.

The fee could be used to help top up Ange Postecoglou’s transfer kitty.