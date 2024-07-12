Hull City have been surprised by how aggressive Sheffield United have been in their pursuit of Kieffer Moore given the uncertainty around their ownership, according to Hull Live.

Bournemouth striker Moore had seemed all set for a move to Hull to bolster the striking options of boss Tim Walter.

Sheffield United though have stepped in and hijacked the deal, with Moore now heading for Bramall Lane.

He has made the choice for personal reasons, with his wife due to give birth and his family based in Sheffield.

Hull have been left surprised that Sheffield United were able to be so aggressive in their pursuit of Moore given their ownership situation.

In the midst of a takeover, Sheffield United have been hamstrung in the transfer market.

Hull felt that their offer of a three-year deal to Moore, who will be 32 years old in August, was very competitive.

Sheffield United though are now poised to snap up a striker who spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town in the Championship.