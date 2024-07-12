Kieffer Moore is now a ‘possibility’ for Sheffield United, despite Hull City having been mooted as his likely destination, according to BBC Radio Sheffield.

The Welshman has entered the final year of his contract and is not part of Bournemouth’s plans going forward.

He spent the latter half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town and played a big part in getting them promoted through seven goals in the Championship.

Hull and Sheffield United are interested in snapping up a player who is a proven goalscorer in the second tier of English football.

It had seemed that Moore was all set to join the Tigers on a permanent deal, but Sheffield United remain in the running.

The Blades are now a ‘possibility’ for Moore, though there is work to do on the deal.

Sheffield United’s takeover uncertainty has made deals difficult since the start of the summer transfer window.

Even so, the Blades were able to recently snap up midfielder Jamie Shackleton following the expiry of his contract at Leeds United.

Landing Moore would a coup and a statement of intent on the part of Sheffield United.