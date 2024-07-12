Hull City defender Jacob Greaves will undergo a medical at Ipswich Town on Sunday before sealing his move to the Premier League club, according to The Athletic.

After securing automatic promotion to the top-flight, Kieran McKenna has been plotting a raid on the Championship to secure players who he believes will help strengthen his existing squad.

Two Hull City players have been targeted in the form of Greaves and Jaden Philogene, but while the former is set to choose Portman Road as his new home, the latter might be on his way to Aston Villa.

Ipswich had initially planned medicals for the duo on Sunday but for now, only Greaves will be there to complete the process.

He will then put pen-to-paper to a five-year deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2029.

Hull City will earn a fee of around £15m from the sale of their 23-year-old academy graduate.

McKenna watched Greaves at close quarters in the Championship last season as he helped the Tigers almost reach the playoffs.

He finished with 43 appearances, missing just three games throughout the season.

McKenna saw enough to believe Greaves can handle the step up to the Premier League.