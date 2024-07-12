Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce might submit a loan offer to Everton to take Toffees star Beto to Turkey in the ongoing transfer window.

Everton signed Beto from Udinese last summer, splashing the cash to hand Sean Dyche another option in the final third.

The striker regularly got time off the bench at the Toffees and provided important cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Beto has a contract with the Toffees until 2028, but he could be on the move this summer as Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are keen.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Fenerbahce might submit an offer to the Toffees to sign Beto on loan.

The Turkish giants feel Beto could be available to move and may try their luck with a loan proposal.

It is unclear whether Everton will be in favour of letting Beto leave Goodison Park in the summer on a loan move.

The Toffees splashed €25m to sign Beto and he continues to give Dyche an important option.

Everton could also sell Calvert-Lewin, who is now inside the final year of his contract at the club.