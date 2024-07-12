Sepp van der Berg has indicated to Liverpool that they are asking for too much money for him amidst interest from PSV Eindhoven.

The 22-year-old defender spent last season on loan at Mainz and has returned to Liverpool for pre-season training.

Van der Berg wants to leave the Reds this summer as he is unlikely to receive many opportunities to play regular first-team football next season.

PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing him but Liverpool’s €20m asking price is a major obstacle for the Dutch giants.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International (via PSVInside), the defender and his representatives have communicated to Liverpool their displeasure about the asking price.

The defender believes the Reds are asking for too much money for someone who has two years left on his contract.

PSV are waiting for Liverpool to compromise on their asking price before making a firm offer for him.

However, they are also wary of Arne Slot convincing the defender to take his chance with Liverpool next season.