Manchester United have received a discount on the agent commission they will have to pay in their pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee, it has been claimed in Italy.

Zirkzee is on the cusp of joining Manchester United and is expected to sign a five-year contract with the club today.

Manchester United decided against triggering his release clause of €40m and instead worked out a €42.5m fee with Bologna, which will be staggered over three years.

The Premier League giants have also agreed commission with Kia Joorabchian, which turned out to be the issue that derailed Zirkzee’s move to AC Milan.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Manchester United are paying a €10m fee to the Israeli super-agent for conducting the transfer.

It is a hefty discount on the €15m that Joorabchian demanded from AC Milan earlier in the window.

The Rossoneri’s unwillingness to pay such figures ultimately killed the Dutchman’s move to the San Siro.

Erik ten Hag pushed for the transfer as he believes Zirkzee’s versatility as a forward will add a different dimension to his Manchester United squad.