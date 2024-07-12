Marseille have identified a plan B if they fail to land Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood this summer, it has been claimed in France.

The French giants are pushing to convince Greenwood to accept an offer to move to France after agreeing on a deal worth €31.6m with Manchester United.

Benoit Payan, the Marseille mayor, has stalled the deal through his criticism of the club’s pursuit of the forward and even some of the club’s fans are not happy about the potential transfer.

Marseille have made an improved contract offer to tempt him but the negotiations seem deadlocked.

The club are still keen to sign the forward but according to French outlet La Minute OM, the French giants are putting in a contingency plan.

It has been claimed that Marseille have a plan B to turn to if they ultimately fail to sign Greenwood.

The Ligue 1 outfit have identified Brighton striker Simon Adingra as the alternative target.

He played under De Zerbi at Brighton and the Italian remains a keen admirer of the forward.

Napoli are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Greenwood for Manchester United for about €30m.