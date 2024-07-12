Southampton have failed with a bid for Metz midfielder Lamine Camara, but are intending to return with an improved offer soon.

It emerged earlier today that Saints are pushing to sign the 20-year-old midfielder from Metz in the ongoing transfer window.

Monaco are also interested but Southampton are the ones who are putting in the legwork for a deal to take Camara to St. Mary’s Stadium this summer.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Saints have already tested the waters with an initial bid of €10m for the midfielder.

It has been claimed that Metz were quick to reject the offer as they want far more money before agreeing to sell him.

The French club realise that they can bring in considerable money from the sale of Camara this summer.

Southampton have not been put off by the initial rejecting and are planning to come back with an improved offer for the midfielder soon.

However, they will also have to be wary about competition for his signature as other clubs are expected to make a move for the 20-year-old this summer.