Southampton are pushing to secure the signature of Senegal international and Metz midfielder Lamine Camara in the ongoing transfer window.

Russell Martin is continuing to find ways to invest and strengthen his squad ahead of Saints’ return to the Premier League next season.

The Southampton boss is looking at strengthening most areas of his squad and having more midfield options is a key consideration.

Saints have been studying several midfield profiles ahead of the start of the new season and Camara is a player they like.

According to Senegalese outlet Taggat, Saints and Monaco are interested in getting their hands on the Metz midfielder.

And it is suggested that Southampton are the club that have shown the ‘greater interest’ and are ‘pushing to have him’.

The newly promoted Premier League side are looking to try and push through a transfer for Camara this summer.

Metz are prepared to cash in on the interest in the Senegal midfielder and want a deal worth €20m before sanctioning his sale.

Whether Southampton are prepared to splash €20m on him remains to be seen.