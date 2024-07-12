Tottenham Hotspur target Desire Doue ‘can really imagine’ playing for Bayern Munich by joining the club this summer.

Doue shone for Rennes in Ligue 1 last term and is widely expected to move on from the club in the ongoing transfer window given the huge interest in him.

Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Bournemouth, Galatasaray and Tottenham are all suitors of the exciting 19-year-old.

Bayern Munich are also alive to the France Under-23 international and, according to Sky Deutschland, Doue ‘can really imagine’ making the switch the Bavaria this summer.

Talks with Bayern Munich have taken place and the Bavarians would like to land him this summer as they are aware of interest from other sides in the winger.

Doue made 31 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes last season and scored four times.

He struck the back of the net against Nantes, Clermont Foot, Lyon and Toulouse.

Doue has been included in the France squad for the Olympic Games later this summer.