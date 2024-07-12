Despite Everton and Ipswich Town target Jaden Philogene flying back to England to complete a move to Aston Villa, there may still be another twist in the tale, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Ipswich saw Hull City accept a bid for Philogene recently, but then Aston Villa activated their right to match the offer.

Everton also put in a bid for Philogene earlier this month, however it appears Aston Villa are winning the race as the winger has left Hull’s training camp to fly back to England for a medical with the Villa Park club.

Aston Villa now look on the home stretch to secure the 22-year-old, but it is suggested there may yet be a twist in the tale.

There may be a further chapter in the story over the coming days.

Other sides could still make efforts to change Philogene’s mind and convince him to snub a return to Aston Villa.

How likely that is remains to be seen, with Villa working to now push through the medical within the next 48 hours.

Philogene will cost Aston Villa 30 per cent less than he would have cost Ipswich Town or Everton, due to a 30 per cent sell-on clause Villa included in the original deal for the winger to join the Tigers.