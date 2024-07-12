Wolves are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi and have held talks, but his release clause has a deadline.

The Premier League club are in the market for a centre-back this summer after Max Kilman left to join West Ham.

Lyon defender Jake O’Brien has been on their radar, but his asking price meant that the club have cooled their interest in him.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Wolves are interested in getting their hands on Elvedi.

It has been claimed that initial talks have already taken place over the possibility of the defender moving to England.

The centre-back also has an affordable release clause worth €10m written into his Gladbach contract.

However, Wolves will have to make a decision sooner rather than later as the clause has a deadline.

Elvedi’s suitors have until the end of July to trigger the clause if they want to sign him for €10m.

They could move for him after that date, but would need to negotiate a fee.

It remains to be seen whether Wolves decide to press forward with their interest in the Gladbach defender and try to take him to England.