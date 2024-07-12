Wolves have turned down a bid from Marseille for striker Hee-chan Hwang and are insistent that he is not for sale, according to the Express & Star.

The South Korean striker was a certain starter last season when fit and scored 12 times in 29 Premier League appearances for Wolves.

He still has four years left on his contract at Molineux and has continued to remain a key part of Gary O’Neil’s plans going forward.

Marseille have been tracking Hwang and are interested in snaring him away from Wolves this summer.

However, it has been claimed that a bid from Marseille for the striker was definitively knocked back by Wolves.

The French giants offered a deal worth £21m for the attacker but Wolves were quick to reject the bid.

Wolves are adamant that they are not willing to sell Hwang and are not interested in entertaining offers for him.

It remains to be seen whether Marseille decide to improve their bid in the coming days to put further pressure on Wolves.

Marseille are already in talks to sign Mason Greenwood from Manchester United and have just upped their contract offer to him.