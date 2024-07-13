Former Eredivisie star Bram van Polen has commended Liverpool manager Arne Slot for avoiding bringing in too many Dutchmen too soon at Anfield, which could have given him the wrong image.

Slot has succeeded Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool’s manager and has brought in some of his staff from his Feyenoord days.

However, the Liverpool manager has yet to assert himself on the club’s transfer plans by trying to bring in some of his former players or Dutch stars he is already aware of from his days in the Netherlands.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to sign Joshua Zirkzee and is pushing to land Matthijs de Ligt, with some feeling that the Dutchman is making a big mistake by pushing for a Dutch makeover in his third season at Old Trafford.

Van Polen revealed his admiration for Slot not following the Manchester United manager by trying to surround himself with Dutchmen.

He believes it would have given him the wrong image at the start of his time as Liverpool manager.

He said at EK-Praat on ESPN (via Voetbal Primeur): “I think that Slot is very consciously trying not to bring in all Dutch people at once.

“You do create a certain image; you have to want to stay away from that to some extent.”

Liverpool are yet to sign someone significant since the arrival of Slot as their new manager and it is unclear how much backing the Dutchman will receive to make signings at the moment.