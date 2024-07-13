Aston Villa are closing in on an agreement to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer, according to The Athletic.

Onana has been expected to move on from Everton due to interest from several clubs in the Premier League and Europe.

He has even attracted the prying eyes of clubs in Saudi Arabia but the midfielder recently rejected a three-year contract offer from Al-Ahli.

The Belgian has been keen to continue in the Premier League and he is set to get his wish this summer.

It has been claimed that Villa are in the process of finalising an agreement with Everton for the signature of Onana.

The talks are at an advanced stage and the two clubs are closing in on an agreement worth £50m for the transfer.

Onana has been a key target for Unai Emery who wants more quality in midfield ahead of entering the Champions League next season.

Personal terms have already been agreed on a long-term contract between the Belgian and Villa.

The midfielder is claimed to be enthusiastic about joining the Midlands club and working under Emery.