Blackburn Rovers look ‘unlikely’ to be able to land one of the goalkeeping targets they have chased in recent weeks, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

John Eustace’s side sold goalkeeper Leo Wahlstedt earlier this summer, with the shot-stopper moving to Danish Superliga club AGF.

They are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper and have been trying to land the experienced Tim Krul.

Krul, 36, is on the books at Luton Town and made six appearances for the Hatters over the course of last season.

Despite Blackburn making him a good offer, it is claimed that Krul is ‘unlikely’ for the Ewood Park side.

Krul has made over 100 appearances in the Championship throughout his career, but he appears to be unlikely to add to that number with Blackburn.

Eustace’s side had an uncomfortable brush with the drop zone in the Championship last term as they finished in 19th spot and only three points above the relegation places.

They will start the new season by welcoming newly promoted Derby County to Ewood Park.