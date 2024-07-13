Burnley are not involved in the race for a Leeds United and Sheffield United targeted free agent, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Having just brought in Scott Parker as their new boss, Burnley are expected to swing into action in the transfer market soon, with getting back into the Premier League the priority.

Sheffield United also suffered relegation last term, while Leeds United have promotion aspirations, and both clubs are keen on free agent Callum O’Hare.

O’Hare has moved on from Coventry City following the end of his contract and is looking for a new challenge.

Sheffield United are claimed to be ahead of Leeds in the hunt to land the midfielder at present.

And Burnley are not in the race for O’Hare, whose agents have been speaking to interested clubs.

A move to Turf Moor looks off the agenda for the former Coventry man.

O’Hare made 31 appearances in the Championship over the course of last season, scoring six times in the process.

He also struck five times in Coventry’s superb run to the FA Cup semi-final.