Arsenal continue to be in pole position to add one of the stars of Euro 2024 to Mikel Arteta’s squad, with the player waiting for the Gunners, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Arteta is determined to boost his Arsenal squad this summer as he eyes up another tilt at winning the Premier League title and David Raya recently joined on a permanent basis.

Italy international Riccardo Calafiori is a player Arsenal have been working hard on signing and they are deep in negotiations with Bologna to sign him.

Calafiori has a host of admirers in the transfer market this summer, especially after shining in Germany with the Italy team, but he wants to join Arsenal.

The defender ‘keeps waiting’ for Arsenal as he sees the Gunners as his priority.

Bologna are sticking firm to their demand to earn at least €50m from selling Calafiori.

They are aware they will have to give half the €50m fee to the defender’s former club, Swiss side FC Basel.

Calafiori has had suitors inside Italy, but they have been priced out of competing with Arsenal for his signature this summer.