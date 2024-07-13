Everton have taken a big step forwards towards being able to keep an out of contract Toffees star at the club this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Sean Dyche has added to his Everton squad already this summer, with a notable arrival that of Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille to boost the attack.

Midfielder Dele Alli though is out of contract at Everton and though the club would like to keep him, they have been seeking an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur to do so.

Under the terms of the deal agreed with Tottenham for Alli, a new deal at Everton would see a fee needing to be paid with Spurs banking it.

Now Everton have reached an agreement with Tottenham in order that they will not be required to pay that fee.

The Goodison Park side can now offer Alli a new contract to stay at the club.

Despite being out of contract at Everton, Alli has continued to train at the club as he continues his recovery.

He will now be able to negotiate a new contract to stay at Everton as he looks to rebuild his career under Sean Dyche in the coming months.