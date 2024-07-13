Former Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has emerged as the alternative target to Mason Greenwood for Serie A giants Lazio.

Lazio have improved their offer for Greenwood to a €25m cash offer for Manchester United plus a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

Marseille are the only club who have an agreement in place with Manchester United and Napoli have also been reportedly discussing a €30m deal.

Lazio are aware of the competition and the options Greenwood is mulling over but they have set a hard deadline for the deal.

They are prepared to look into other targets soon and according to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, Martial is being looked at as a plan B for Lazio.

The Frenchman left Manchester United at the end of last season when his contract expired at Old Trafford after a nine-year stay.

The forward is looking for a new club and Lazio are considering snapping him up on a free transfer if Greenwood declines a move.

Martial is also attracting interest from Turkey where Besiktas are interested in signing him.