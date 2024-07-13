Leeds United are set to miss out on the signature of attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare, who is expected to join Sheffield United, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

O’Hare has been available on a free transfer since leaving Coventry City at the end of last season.

Several clubs in the Championship have been interested in snapping up the midfielder on a free and Leeds are amongst the clubs who are chasing him.

His free agent status coupled with his experience in the Championship made him an attractive target for Leeds.

However, it has been claimed that the Whites are set to lose out on signing the 26-year-old midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

Sheffield United have marched ahead of their rivals in the race to sign O’Hare and are set to capture him.

The midfielder has been offered sizable wages and a hefty signing-on bonus to move to Bramall Lane this summer.

Sheffield United also beat Hull City to Kieffer Moore on Friday when it seemed certain that he would be joining the Tigers; Moore is expected to sign for the Blades soon.