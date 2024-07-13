Leeds United are lining up a raid on Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United, with Whites boss Daniel Farke keen on Jayden Bogle, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Farke wants to bring in another right-back this summer and the Whites had Connor Roberts on loan from Burnley for the second half of last season.

The German boss is now looking in the Championship for a solution and has his eyes set on Sheffield United.

Leeds are keen on Blades defender Bogle and are ‘set to move’ to try to bring him to Elland Road.

They are admirers of the 23-year-old and feel there is a deal to be done with Sheffield United for his services.

Bogle clocked regular game time for Sheffield United in the Premier League last season, making 34 appearances.

He went in the book on nine occasions in those 34 outings.

Bogle has a year left on his deal at Bramall Lane and it is unclear what price Sheffield United might want to do business with their rivals.