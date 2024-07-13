Leeds United defender Liam Cooper, who is available on a free transfer this summer, is negotiating with Blackburn Rovers about the length of contract on offer at Ewood Park, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cooper is out of contract at Leeds this summer and the Whites have put a deal on the table for the centre-back to sign.

He has yet to put pen to paper though and is looking at his options, with one of those options being Blackburn.

Blackburn are keen to snap up Cooper on a free transfer and have been holding talks with him.

Cooper though wants Blackburn to offer him a two-year contract, but the Ewood side only want to give him a one-year deal.

Blackburn’s offer would include an option to trigger a second year and that would be based on the number of appearances that Cooper makes.

It is unclear if that offer is one that Cooper thinks is good enough.

He is an experienced and respected player at Leeds and losing him would be a blow for the Whites, but the ball is in Cooper’s court about what he wants to do.