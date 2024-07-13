Leeds United are all set to lose one of their key midfielders, with a fee agreed and personal terms also thrashed out, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Daniel Farke is dealing with the impact of missing out on promotion to the Premier League last season and the club have already sold Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur.

They have offloaded Charlie Cresswell to Toulouse to bring in further cash, while Jamie Shackleton has left after his deal ended.

Now Farke is set to see another body go through the exit door as Rennes have an agreement in place to take Glen Kamara to France.

The Ligue 1 side will splurge €10m to sign the Finland international.

Personal terms have already been agreed between Kamara and Rennes, putting the transfer on the fast-track to going through.

Kamara will now look to be put through his medical paces by Rennes and complete a move to France.

Leeds landed Kamara from Scottish giants Rangers and all eyes will be on how Farke replaces the midfielder, who he regularly picked in the starting eleven, in his squad.