Leicester City target Matias Soule would prefer a move to Roma over the Foxes, in a blow to Steve Cooper’s hopes of landing him.

Juventus are prepared to cash in on the Argentine winger this summer and are looking to bring in €30m from his sale.

Leicester want Soule and have made an offer, putting in a bid of €20m plus a further €5m in add-ons.

Juventus want Leicester to put more money on the plate for Soule, but he is also wanted by Roma.

Soule, according to Sky Italia, would prefer a move to Roma over Leicester at the moment.

He knows that Roma coach Daniele De Rossi is desperate to snap him up and is drawn to the Giallorossi as a result.

Roma though have no agreement in place with Juventus for Soule.

Soule scored eleven goals in 36 Serie A appearances while on loan at Frosinone last season and boosted his reputation further.

He has been capped by Argentina up to Under-23 level.