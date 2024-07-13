Leicester City target Matias Soule would prefer a move to Roma over the Foxes, in a blow to Steve Cooper’s hopes of landing him.

 

Juventus are prepared to cash in on the Argentine winger this summer and are looking to bring in €30m from his sale.

 

Leicester want Soule and have made an offer, putting in a bid of €20m plus a further €5m in add-ons.

 

 

Juventus want Leicester to put more money on the plate for Soule, but he is also wanted by Roma.

 

Soule, according to Sky Italia, would prefer a move to Roma over Leicester at the moment.

 

 

He knows that Roma coach Daniele De Rossi is desperate to snap him up and is drawn to the Giallorossi as a result.

 

Roma though have no agreement in place with Juventus for Soule.

 

 

Soule scored eleven goals in 36 Serie A appearances while on loan at Frosinone last season and boosted his reputation further.

 

He has been capped by Argentina up to Under-23 level.

 