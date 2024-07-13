Mason Greenwood will decide until Monday whether to take up the offer to join Marseille this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Marseille have a deal in place with Manchester United to sign the forward for a fee that could go up to €31.6m this summer.

However, negotiations between the French club and the player have been complicated by Marseille mayor Benoit Payan’s public opposition to the move.

The forward has put a pause on talks and is reflecting on whether to join Marseille where he could face a hostile atmosphere.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia (via TuttoNapoli), Greenwood and his camp have asked until Monday to take the decision on Marseille.

The forward is considering his options while Marseille are continuing to push to convince him to move to France.

The French giants have even improved their contract offer to up to €4m per season to present a more compelling case.

Napoli are also in talks with Manchester United and could soon finalise a deal worth €30m with Manchester United.

However, the Serie A giants need to sell an attacker before they can execute the operation for Greenwood.