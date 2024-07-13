Nottingham Forest are hoping to complete the signing of Tottenham Hotspur target Nikola Milenkovic next week, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Forest are keen on the Fiorentina centre-back as they hunt defensive reinforcements, but they are one of just a number of Premier League sides who hold an interest in him.

Tottenham are amongst the clubs keen on Milenkovic, however Nottingham Forest have now made a firm move.

The City Ground club have put in an offer of £13m to sign the Serbian defender from Fiorentina and they are hopeful of a deal.

Nottingham Forest are looking to get the signing over the line next week.

If negotiations are positive, then Forest will be looking to put Milenkovic through a medical before signing him.

They may be wary of other Premier League sides firming up their interest and looking to hijack the deal.

Scott McKenna moved on from Nottingham Forest after the end of his contract and the club are looking to offload Joe Worrall.

They are in the market for new central defenders and Milenkovic fits the bill.