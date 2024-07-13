Nottingham Forest are ready to make an ‘important offer’ to try to land a Fiorentina defender who is interesting a host of Premier League sides, including Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Forest are now clear of the PSR deadline, which hit at the end of June, and have more flexibility to strengthen their squad.

They have added goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, midfielder Elliot Anderson and winger Eric da Silva Moreira, but want to boost their defence.

Nottingham Forest are now looking in Italy and are keen on Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

They feel the Serbian centre-back fits the bill as a strong defender and are now ready to make an ‘important offer’ to take him to England.

However, Nottingham Forest are just one of a host of Premier League teams who are looking at Milenkovic.

It is suggested that Tottenham, West Ham, Aston Villa and Fulham all hold an interest in Milenkovic.

The interest in Milenkovic is so serious that Fiorentina have already started looking for a replacement in the event they lose him.

The defender has another three years left on his Fiorentina deal.