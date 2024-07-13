Rangers have failed with an offer to land Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan, with their proposal not convincing the Spanish side.

Gers boss Philippe Clement is firmly under way in the reshaping of his squad over the course of the summer transfer window.

Clement is looking to add more experience to his group, with Borna Barisic and John Lundstram both having left Ibrox.

Sevilla are willing to let Jordan go, but the proposal must be right and they have already turned down an offer from Alaves.

Now Rangers have gone in with an attempt to land the 30-year-old, however Sevilla have rejected it, according to Spanish daily Marca.

It is suggested that Rangers wanted Sevilla to cover most of Jordan’s salary.

Jordan is not currently in the plans of Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta, but is keen to try to convince him over the course of pre-season.

Sevilla though want to shed his substantial salary and have been clear that the midfielder, under contract until 2027, is someone they want to move on.