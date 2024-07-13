Sheffield United are still in the race to land Birmingham City target Harrison Burrows from Peterborough United, according to the Star.

Burrows is in the final year of his contract at London Road and is expected to be on the move this summer.

A host of sides are keen on the left-back, with Birmingham City big suitors as they seek to make their stay in League One as short as possible.

Sheffield United are also keen, but it had been suggested that their swoop for Burrows was at a dead end due to issues with the fee.

The Blades remain in a state of some uncertainty while a proposed takeover goes through.

However, Sheffield United’s pursuit of Burrows is not dead and they remain in the mix to sign him this summer.

As well as facing competition from Birmingham City for Burrows, Sheffield United also face competition from fellow Championship side Preston North End.

Peterborough are determined that Burrows will not depart for less than their valuation of him and are renowned for driving a hard bargain in the transfer market.