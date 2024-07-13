Southampton are expected to say ‘yes’ to the transfer of one of their players in the near future, with an interested club making further attempts to strike a deal.

Saints boss Russell Martin is looking to make additions to his squad ahead of the club being back in the Premier League next season.

Players will also leave St Mary’s though and that will bring in extra cash to help balance the books at the club.

Striker Paul Onuachu, who spent last season on loan in Turkey at Trabzonspor, has been tipped to leave, but Trabzonspor have so far been unable to agree a deal to keep him.

They are now closing in on doing so and, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Southampton are expected to say ‘yes’ in the near future.

It is claimed that Saints have lowered their asking price now down to €10m.

Trabzonspor’s latest bid for Onuachu is €7m and a 25 per cent sell-on clause.

The two sides are continuing talks and Onuachu is hopeful that an agreement will be found as he is keen to return to Trabzonspor.